CDPM, Rescue 1122 organise training on emergency preparedness

PESHAWAR - The Centre for Disaster Prepared­ness and Management (CDPM), University of Peshawar, and Res­cue 1122, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commenced a two-days training on Emergency Response Manage­ment for members of the CDPM volunteers club here on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural cer­emony of the training at univer­sity campus, Director CDPM Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that the ba­sic aim of the training was to equip youth with necessary skills and knowledge to effectively re­spond during an emergency. “We aim to increase public awareness about the importance of emer­gency preparedness, enhance the capacity of individuals and com­munities to prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies and promote the safety of com­munities by providing informa­tion on disaster risk reduction strategies,” he added.

Talking about the changing cli­matic patterns, Dr Zulfiqar said that under a changed and chang­ing climate the adaptation options available to communities to man­age the risks from extreme events will need to be more than a sim­ple multiplying of existing emer­gency management capabilities. “The present-day distribution of financial and social risks from ex­treme events is unlikely to remain the same in the future. There is a growing need to build enhanced resilience to extremes across more of the population”.

On the occasion, Master train­er Inayat-ur-Rehman said, “We are excited to launch this training programme as part of our com­mitment to creating safer com­munities. By equipping individu­als with the necessary knowledge and skills to respond to emergen­cies, we believe that we can make a significant positive impact and potentially save lives.”

Khalil-ur-Rehman, Master Train­er at the Rescue 1122 said that the Emergency Response Training programme offered by CDPM and Rescue 1122 focuses on providing participants with practical skills, theoretical knowledge, and crit­ical thinking abilities to handle a wide range of emergencies.

The programme, carefully de­signed by both teams of expe­rienced trainers and experts in emergency response, covers vari­ous areas including not limited to First Aid, Emergency Communica­tion, Disaster Preparedness, Evac­uation Procedures, Search and Rescue, Firefighting, Crisis Man­agement, and Incident Command System.

Preparing for emergencies in wake of climate change is crucial to safeguard lives, protect infra­structure, maintain public health, ensure food security, minimise economic losses, and promote community resilience. By taking proactive measures, we can better adapt to the changing climate and reduce the potential negative im­pacts on society, he added.

Training Coordinator Dr Mush­taq Ahmad Jan said that in today’s unpredictable world, individu­als need to be prepared for emer­gencies to minimise risks and save lives. “Youth as an agent of change in the era of climate change can play a pivotal role in creating a cul­ture of preparedness, preventing loss of life and property, enabling a rapid and effective response to emergencies, and ensuring the safety and well-being of at-risk communities,” Dr Jan said.

“Our country needs to invest in enhanced alertness, capabili­ty and flexibility to effectively ad­dress the challenges that climate change will bring through more frequent and more intense ex­tremes, through changes in the ge­ographical extent of extremes and through concurrent events such as floods and windstorms,” he em­phasised.