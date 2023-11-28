CDPM, Rescue 1122 organise training on emergency preparedness

PESHAWAR - The Centre for Disaster Preparedness and Management (CDPM), University of Peshawar, and Rescue 1122, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commenced a two-days training on Emergency Response Management for members of the CDPM volunteers club here on Monday.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the training at university campus, Director CDPM Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that the basic aim of the training was to equip youth with necessary skills and knowledge to effectively respond during an emergency. “We aim to increase public awareness about the importance of emergency preparedness, enhance the capacity of individuals and communities to prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies and promote the safety of communities by providing information on disaster risk reduction strategies,” he added.
Talking about the changing climatic patterns, Dr Zulfiqar said that under a changed and changing climate the adaptation options available to communities to manage the risks from extreme events will need to be more than a simple multiplying of existing emergency management capabilities. “The present-day distribution of financial and social risks from extreme events is unlikely to remain the same in the future. There is a growing need to build enhanced resilience to extremes across more of the population”.
On the occasion, Master trainer Inayat-ur-Rehman said, “We are excited to launch this training programme as part of our commitment to creating safer communities. By equipping individuals with the necessary knowledge and skills to respond to emergencies, we believe that we can make a significant positive impact and potentially save lives.”
Khalil-ur-Rehman, Master Trainer at the Rescue 1122 said that the Emergency Response Training programme offered by CDPM and Rescue 1122 focuses on providing participants with practical skills, theoretical knowledge, and critical thinking abilities to handle a wide range of emergencies.
The programme, carefully designed by both teams of experienced trainers and experts in emergency response, covers various areas including not limited to First Aid, Emergency Communication, Disaster Preparedness, Evacuation Procedures, Search and Rescue, Firefighting, Crisis Management, and Incident Command System.
Preparing for emergencies in wake of climate change is crucial to safeguard lives, protect infrastructure, maintain public health, ensure food security, minimise economic losses, and promote community resilience. By taking proactive measures, we can better adapt to the changing climate and reduce the potential negative impacts on society, he added.
Training Coordinator Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Jan said that in today’s unpredictable world, individuals need to be prepared for emergencies to minimise risks and save lives. “Youth as an agent of change in the era of climate change can play a pivotal role in creating a culture of preparedness, preventing loss of life and property, enabling a rapid and effective response to emergencies, and ensuring the safety and well-being of at-risk communities,” Dr Jan said.
“Our country needs to invest in enhanced alertness, capability and flexibility to effectively address the challenges that climate change will bring through more frequent and more intense extremes, through changes in the geographical extent of extremes and through concurrent events such as floods and windstorms,” he emphasised.