China gears up to mitigate smog in Punjab

ISLAMABAD - China and Pakistan are collaborating to tackle the hazardous smog and air pol­lution threatening the lives of over 100 million residents in Punjab province.

Three areas have been identified for China-Pakistan partnership to help Punjab address the dangerous at­mospheric toxicity that has envel­oped many districts over the last two months, Gwadar Pro reported.

One area of cooperation is conduct­ing artificial rain in smog-affected lo­calities.

A Punjab government official told Gwadar Pro that cloud seeding is the most effective method for inducing artificial rain, adding that arrange­ments with Chinese experts have been finalised.

“Chinese experts will soon visit Paki­stan,” he added. Artificial rain, or cloud seeding, is a weather modification technique involving the dispersion of chemicals into clouds from an aircraft to encourage precipitation.

It is used to induce rainfall in drought-stricken or pollution-laden ar­eas. The second area of collaboration involves using Chinese anti-smog tech­nology by installing smog towers in La­hore and other parts of the province.

Progress was made following a suc­cessful meeting between Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi and Chinese Consul Gen­eral Lahore Zhao Shiren.

According to the Chinese Consul Gen­eral, good air quality is essential for the people of Lahore.

The Chinese Consulate Lahore has provided comprehensive documents regarding smog-eating towers built in China to the Chief Minister Office Task Force Smog.

“We have collected all the required data and information by establishing a connection with relevant authorities in China,” said an official from the Chi­nese Consulate Lahore. “If the CM of­fice needs further help, we will surely provide it,” he added.

An official from the CM Secretariat stated that amidst Punjab’s unhealthy air quality, Chinese smog towers seem to offer a solution to the pollution crisis.

“The tower, over 100 meters tall, is designed to improve air quality in the city, where standards regularly fall short of those set by the World Health Organisation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chinese company Norin­co International Pakistan Branch has signed a contract with the Environment Protection Department, government of Punjab, to establish air quality monitor­ing stations across the province, with a total value of Rs3.65 billion.

Approximately 21 air quality moni­toring stations, including 16 fixed and 5 mobile units, will be set up across Punjab to monitor air quality in eight regions in real time.

These systems will provide real-time data on parameters such as particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen di­oxide (NO2), and others.

This data will enable policymakers and stakeholders to make informed de­cisions and develop effective strategies to combat air pollution.