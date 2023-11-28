China gears up to mitigate smog in Punjab

ISLAMABAD - China and Pakistan are collaborating to tackle the hazardous smog and air pollution threatening the lives of over 100 million residents in Punjab province.
Three areas have been identified for China-Pakistan partnership to help Punjab address the dangerous atmospheric toxicity that has enveloped many districts over the last two months, Gwadar Pro reported.
One area of cooperation is conducting artificial rain in smog-affected localities.
A Punjab government official told Gwadar Pro that cloud seeding is the most effective method for inducing artificial rain, adding that arrangements with Chinese experts have been finalised.
“Chinese experts will soon visit Pakistan,” he added. Artificial rain, or cloud seeding, is a weather modification technique involving the dispersion of chemicals into clouds from an aircraft to encourage precipitation.
It is used to induce rainfall in drought-stricken or pollution-laden areas. The second area of collaboration involves using Chinese anti-smog technology by installing smog towers in Lahore and other parts of the province.
Progress was made following a successful meeting between Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi and Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren.
According to the Chinese Consul General, good air quality is essential for the people of Lahore.
The Chinese Consulate Lahore has provided comprehensive documents regarding smog-eating towers built in China to the Chief Minister Office Task Force Smog.
“We have collected all the required data and information by establishing a connection with relevant authorities in China,” said an official from the Chinese Consulate Lahore. “If the CM office needs further help, we will surely provide it,” he added.
An official from the CM Secretariat stated that amidst Punjab’s unhealthy air quality, Chinese smog towers seem to offer a solution to the pollution crisis.
“The tower, over 100 meters tall, is designed to improve air quality in the city, where standards regularly fall short of those set by the World Health Organisation,” he added.
Meanwhile, Chinese company Norinco International Pakistan Branch has signed a contract with the Environment Protection Department, government of Punjab, to establish air quality monitoring stations across the province, with a total value of Rs3.65 billion.
Approximately 21 air quality monitoring stations, including 16 fixed and 5 mobile units, will be set up across Punjab to monitor air quality in eight regions in real time.
These systems will provide real-time data on parameters such as particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and others.
This data will enable policymakers and stakeholders to make informed decisions and develop effective strategies to combat air pollution.