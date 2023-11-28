CJP expresses concern over recruitment of 45-year-old forest officers

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday sought comments from Sindh gov­ernment in a case pertaining to the recruitment of assistant conserva­tive forest officers in the forest de­partment.

The chief justice remarked that the court would summon the chief sec­retary of the province if a satisfacto­ry answer was not submitted.

A three-member bench of the top court presided by Chief Justice of Pa­kistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case pertaining to the recruitment in the forest department of Sindh.

During the hearing, the bench or­dered the authorities to write the names and designation of officers on official correspondence and no­tifications. The decision of the Su­preme Court should be followed in this regard, it said.

The CJP expressed his concern about the recruitment process and observed that age relaxation of 15 years was given in the appointment of Conservative officers in the For­est Department. In the advertise­ment, an age limit of 30 years was sought for the posts but 45-year-old people were recruited by giving 15-year relaxation.

The chief justice said that age re­laxation could be given in certain circumstances only, adding that there were many candidates for re­cruitment here.

The chief justice remarked that a recruit of 45 years will retire at the age of 60 then he will be given pen­sion and benefits on retirement.

On the occasion, the bench ob­served that Sindh Advocate Gener­al Office has 80 law officers. Such a large number of law officers but no one appears in the court, the CJP said. The chief justice directed Ad­vocate General Sindh Hasan Akbar to remove all additional law offi­cers from the posts. When we used to practice, there were two or three law officers, Justice Isa said. The court adjourned further hearing into the case till January 2024.