Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Court sends Imran on judicial remand in NCA case

Ali Hamza
November 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   The Accountability Court yester­day rejected NAB’s request seeking extension in physi­cal remand of PTI chief and former prime minister Im­ran Khan in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case. The court of Judge M. Bashir instead, sent Imran on a 14-day judi­cial remand. The judge pre­sided over the hearing of the corruption case at the Adiala Jail, with the primary accused Imran and his wife Bushra present during the hearing and adjourned the hearing for December 19. According to sources, Imran Khan’s legal team will file a bail petition this week in the £190 million NCA case. On the other hand, NAB will also file a reference against Imran Khan in this case.

