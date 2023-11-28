Tuesday, November 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CPO issues transfer orders for 9 SHOs

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 28, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani issued transfer and posting orders for nine station house officers (SHOs), as announced by a police spokesman on Monday. The city police chief released a notification confirming the transfers.
Sub Inspector (SI) Luqman Pasha has been appointed as the new Station House Officer (SHO) for Police Station (PS) Chakri, as directed by CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani. Additionally, Inspector Ishtiaq Masood Cheema will now serve as SHO for PS Cannt, and Inspector Rana Muhammad Kashif will assume the role of SHO for PS Dhamial following the directives of the CPO.
Moreover, Inspector Nasir Mumtaz takes charge as SHO for PS Naseerabad, Inspector Jabir Abbas is posted as SHO for PS Kotli Sattian, and Inspector Tariq Mehmood assumes duties as SHO for PS RA Bazaar. The CPO also assigned SI Muhammad Zulfiqar as SHO for PS Rawat, and SI Shakil Ahmed as SHO for PS Jatli. All newly appointed SHOs have assumed their responsibilities, as per the orders of CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, stated the spokesman.
In a related development, SP Potohar Division Waqas Khan stepped down from his position, seemingly following a letter of displeasure from the Regional Police Officer of Rawalpindi Region due to perceived poor performance. An event bidding farewell to outgoing SP Potohar Division Waqas was organized at the CPO Officer, attended by city police chief Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, SSP Operations, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, and other officers.

Cartoon

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-28/Lahore/epaper-1701094074-000.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023