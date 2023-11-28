Tuesday, November 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CTO visits injured cop at hospital

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 28, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, visited Poly Clinic Hospital on Monday to check on Constable Abdul Waheed, undergoing treatment after being hit by a motorcyclist while on duty, a public relations officer confirmed.
Constable Abdul Waheed sustained a broken leg bone during the incident. During his visit, CTO Islamabad presented a bouquet to the injured constable and inquired about his health and treatment progress. Expressing deep regard for the officers and officials, the CTO emphasized the unity and camaraderie within the police department.
Stressing the importance of a familial bond within the department, CTO Islamabad assured that no officer or official would ever face challenges alone. This initiative aims to cultivate a supportive and nurturing environment within the police force.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-28/Lahore/epaper-1701094074-000.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023