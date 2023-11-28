CTO visits injured cop at hospital

ISLAMABAD-Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, visited Poly Clinic Hospital on Monday to check on Constable Abdul Waheed, undergoing treatment after being hit by a motorcyclist while on duty, a public relations officer confirmed.

Constable Abdul Waheed sustained a broken leg bone during the incident. During his visit, CTO Islamabad presented a bouquet to the injured constable and inquired about his health and treatment progress. Expressing deep regard for the officers and officials, the CTO emphasized the unity and camaraderie within the police department.

Stressing the importance of a familial bond within the department, CTO Islamabad assured that no officer or official would ever face challenges alone. This initiative aims to cultivate a supportive and nurturing environment within the police force.