DC briefed on polio drive in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA - A review meeting in con­nection with the ongoing polio drive in Lower Dir district was held on Mon­day with Deputy Com­missioner Muhammad Fawad in the chair.

Dr Niaz Muhammad of the Health Department gave a detailed presenta­tion regarding coverage, refusals and security on the first day of the an­ti-polio campaign.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Abdul Wali Khan, Dr Zakiuddin Dr Noor Hameed and Dr As­fandyar gave briefing re­garding their respective areas.

The Deputy Commis­sioner directed the offi­cials to achieve the set target and to cover the refusal cases at any cost and to ensure all indica­tors of the polio micro plan are implemented. He directed the officials to ensure their presence at the morning assembly during polio campaign and report any field issue timely so that it could be resolved amicably.

The DC directed the se­curity officials to ensure foolproof security cover to polio workers during polio campaign.

The polio control room will remain active till evening for monitoring the polio campaign, he added.