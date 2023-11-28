DC briefed on polio drive in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA - A review meeting in connection with the ongoing polio drive in Lower Dir district was held on Monday with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fawad in the chair.
Dr Niaz Muhammad of the Health Department gave a detailed presentation regarding coverage, refusals and security on the first day of the anti-polio campaign.
Deputy District Health Officer Dr Abdul Wali Khan, Dr Zakiuddin Dr Noor Hameed and Dr Asfandyar gave briefing regarding their respective areas.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials to achieve the set target and to cover the refusal cases at any cost and to ensure all indicators of the polio micro plan are implemented. He directed the officials to ensure their presence at the morning assembly during polio campaign and report any field issue timely so that it could be resolved amicably.
The DC directed the security officials to ensure foolproof security cover to polio workers during polio campaign.
The polio control room will remain active till evening for monitoring the polio campaign, he added.