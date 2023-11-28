Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 million people in Russia, Ukraine

MOSCOW-Almost two million people in Russia and occupied Ukraine were left without power on Monday, after hurricane force winds and heavy rains cut electricity lines and caused widespread flooding.

Huge waves crashed over beachside areas of Russia’s Black Sea coast, video from social media showed, as wind speeds reached over 140 kilometres (about 90 miles) per hour in some places. At least four people were killed during the storm, local media said. Two bodies were found in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, while a sailor was killed in the Kerch Strait between Crimea and Russia, state media reported.

One man on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula’s southern coast was also killed, according to Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the region’s Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov. “The man went out to look at the waves and, unfortunately, tragically died,” he said.

Russia’s energy ministry said “about 1.9 million people” were affected by power cuts in the southern Russian regions of Dagestan, Krasnodar and Rostov, as well as the occupied Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea. In Crimea, one of the worst affected regions, Aksyonov said rescue workers hoped to restore electricity over the next two days. Crimean lawmaker Vladimir Konstantinov said on state television that the peninsula had experienced an “armageddon”-like scenario.