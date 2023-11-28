Deputy commissioner reviews construction work at Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh paid a surprise visit to Allied Hos­pital last night and reviewed the construction process of surgical emergency, OPD and new block.

A spokesperson for district administration on Monday said that the Deputy Commissioner directed for early completion of construction work for ensuring treatment facilities to patients. He said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued an order to complete the project at the earliest, so there is no room for delay. He urged the hospital administra­tion to ensure the provision of all medical facilities to the pa­tients in alternative wards and said that there should be no in­terruption in medical facilities for surgical emergency patients.

SIZING UNIT IMPOSED RS 200,000 FINE

A team of the Environment department imposed a Rs 200,000 fine on the owner of a sizing unit for de-sealing it il­legally here on Monday.

Deputy Director Environ­ment Johar Abbas said that Al-Aziz sizing unit located on WAPDA stop, Jarranwala road in tehsil Saddar lim­its was sealed on use of low quality oil in the boiler some days back but the owner it­self opened the seals and un­locked the unit. He warned that elements involved in polluting the environment would not be tolerated.

130 MARRIAGE HALLS FINED

The district administration imposed a fine of Rs.9.948 mil­lion on 130 marriage halls on charges of violating the one-dish and Marriage Functions Act in last 23 days.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Monday that admin officers inspected 1376 sites in Fais­alabad during last 23 days and found 130 marriage halls and marquees involved in violation of the one-dish and Marriage Functions Act. Therefore, a total fine of Rs.9.948 million was imposed besides sealing premises of 26 halls and ar­resting 17 caterers, he added.

COMMISSIONER ORDERS IMPROVED FACILITIES IN FIC

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has di­rected to improve treatment facilities in Faisalabad Insti­tute of Cardiology (FIC).

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, she discussed vari­ous matters relating to FIC and said that hospital waste should be discarded imme­diately in addition to imple­menting a new agreement on an urgent basis.

She said that the parking fee for vehicle was fixed at RsRs.30 whereas Rs.10 would be charged as motorcycle parking fee at FIC. The com­missioner was also briefed about 4-months performance of the hospital.