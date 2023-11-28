DHA car accident: ATC extends interim bail of accused Afnan’s father

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday ex­tended the pre-arrest interim bail of Shafqat Awan, father of un­derage driver Afnan involved in a fatal car collision claiming six lives, until December 4. Shafqat Awan, accom­panied by his counsel, appeared before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan upon the expiration of his interim bail. The court inquired whether the accused had partici­pated in the investiga­tion, and the investiga­tion officer confirmed his participation, stating that call detail records (CDR) were now being obtained. The officer requested the court to grant additional time for investigations.