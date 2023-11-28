DHA car accident: ATC extends interim bail of accused Afnan’s father

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the pre-arrest interim bail of Shafqat Awan, father of underage driver Afnan involved in a fatal car collision claiming six lives, until December 4. Shafqat Awan, accompanied by his counsel, appeared before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan upon the expiration of his interim bail. The court inquired whether the accused had participated in the investigation, and the investigation officer confirmed his participation, stating that call detail records (CDR) were now being obtained. The officer requested the court to grant additional time for investigations.