Tuesday, November 28, 2023
DHA car accident: ATC extends interim bail of accused Afnan’s father

Our Staff Reporter
November 28, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday ex­tended the pre-arrest interim bail of Shafqat Awan, father of un­derage driver Afnan involved in a fatal car collision claiming six lives, until December 4. Shafqat Awan, accom­panied by his counsel, appeared before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan upon the expiration of his interim bail. The court inquired whether the accused had partici­pated in the investiga­tion, and the investiga­tion officer confirmed his participation, stating that call detail records (CDR) were now being obtained. The officer requested the court to grant additional time for investigations.

