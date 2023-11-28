DIG distributes appreciation certificates among outstanding cops of Hyderabad Range

HYDERABAD - The DIG Hyderabad Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo here on Monday distributed appreciation certificates among 63 cops of the Range in view of their performance during the last two months. According to details, two DSPs under training, 14 Inspectors and 22 Sub Inspectors, in addition to Assistant Sub Inspectors, Constables and Drivers received the certificates. The DIG praised the recipients of the certificates for boosting morale of the force through the public service and crime fighting. He asked other policemen to take cue from those cops in order to step up the crime fighting. He underscored the need of turning the police into a citizens friendly force.