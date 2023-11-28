Tuesday, November 28, 2023
District admin continues crackdown on Marriage Act Violations

November 28, 2023
JHANG   -  The district administration sealed two marriage halls on Monday, and the owners were arrested during an operation against violations of the Mar­riage Act that persisted in the district.

According to the police, Nagina Marquee was sealed last night for breaching the one-dish party rule. The marquee owner was arrested on spot, and a fine of 2 lakh rupees has been imposed on him. Simultaneously, a Price Control Magistrate conducted an inspection at Jigar Marquee, impos­ing a cash fine of Rs 2 lakh for violating the one-dish party rule.

The police apprehended the manager, and a case was registered against the manager and two oth­ers for obstructing the official duties of the magis­trate. Police sources affirmed that the crackdown would be sustained in the district in line with the directives of the Punjab government.

