Tuesday, November 28, 2023
ECP to seek input from interior ministry, LEAs

November 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] will seek a detailed report from the interior ministry and law enforce­ment agencies about ‘security ar­rangements and possibility of army’s deployment for the February 8 polls. The top election body after completing delimitation of constituencies will ask about all security measures through­out the country as per its regular fea­tures. Background discussions with the electoral watchdog staff said that it is a prerequisite to get the security report from law enforcement agencies before the polls. The commission through a letter sought information about the se­curity arrangements details for all poll­ing stations, especially sensitive polling stations in the country. The commis­sion before the previous elections had also sought a detailed report from the concerned law enforcement agencies. Sources said the commission will also seek a report from meteorological of­fice about some of the constituencies as inundation had in one of previous polls made access to certain areas close to impossible. The commission last month announced the general elec­tions schedule [February 08]. The elec­tion campaign in all the constituencies, despite the announcement of schedule, is yet to gain momentum.

