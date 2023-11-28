ECP to seek input from interior ministry, LEAs

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] will seek a detailed report from the interior ministry and law enforcement agencies about ‘security arrangements and possibility of army’s deployment for the February 8 polls. The top election body after completing delimitation of constituencies will ask about all security measures throughout the country as per its regular features. Background discussions with the electoral watchdog staff said that it is a prerequisite to get the security report from law enforcement agencies before the polls. The commission through a letter sought information about the security arrangements details for all polling stations, especially sensitive polling stations in the country. The commission before the previous elections had also sought a detailed report from the concerned law enforcement agencies. Sources said the commission will also seek a report from meteorological office about some of the constituencies as inundation had in one of previous polls made access to certain areas close to impossible. The commission last month announced the general elections schedule [February 08]. The election campaign in all the constituencies, despite the announcement of schedule, is yet to gain momentum.