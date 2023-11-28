Education minister vows to continue improving quality of education

ISLAMABAD - Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi on Monday said that his top priority has been improving the quality of edu­cation and reducing the out-of-school children. He was attending the closing ceremony of the National Reading Conference, Book Fair & Pakistan Learn­ing Festival, Islamabad. Ministry of Federal Educa­tion and Professional Training in collaboration with Idara e Taleem-o-Aghai (ITA) and the National Book Foundation, organised a three-day long ‘Pakistan Learning Festival’ on the theme “Today’s Readers, Tomorrow’s Learners”. The launching event of the three-day festival was attended by the Federal Min­ister Madad Ali Sindhi as the chief guest. Madad Ali Sindhi while addressing the event said that the only way to progress for Pakistan is through education.