Education minister vows to continue improving quality of education

ISLAMABAD - Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi on Monday said that his top priority has been improving the quality of education and reducing the out-of-school children. He was attending the closing ceremony of the National Reading Conference, Book Fair & Pakistan Learning Festival, Islamabad. Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with Idara e Taleem-o-Aghai (ITA) and the National Book Foundation, organised a three-day long ‘Pakistan Learning Festival’ on the theme “Today’s Readers, Tomorrow’s Learners”. The launching event of the three-day festival was attended by the Federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi as the chief guest. Madad Ali Sindhi while addressing the event said that the only way to progress for Pakistan is through education.