Equality unveiled

Gender equality is a foundational principle in society, ensuring that everyone has the right to live without discrimination based on creed or caste. Gender disparities create significant divides, especially affecting women in lower castes who face discrimination in various aspects of life, constrained by societal norms. It is essential to emphasise that women, like men, are human beings with equal rights to live without limitations imposed by others.
Women often experience suppression from family members, including fathers and brothers, perpetuating discriminatory practices. The key to overcoming gender inequality lies in viewing women first as human beings, recognizing their inherent rights to lead autonomous lives. Achieving gender equality necessitates treating both men and women equally, addressing the pervasive issue of inequality between the sexes.
Acknowledging women’s contributions to various sectors and their role in boosting the economy is crucial. Women have been active participants in shaping the progress of nations through their efforts and work. The path to true gender equality involves not only recognizing women as equals in domestic settings but also in the broader arenas of national decision-making.
Ultimately, the goal is for men to perceive women as peers, not just within households but also in the highest echelons of national governance. Working towards this vision will lead to a society where gender equality is not just a principle but a reality, fostering inclusivity and fairness for all.
GHULAM SHABIR KHOKHAR,
Larkana.