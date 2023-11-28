Equality unveiled

Gender equality is a foundation­al principle in society, ensur­ing that everyone has the right to live without discrimination based on creed or caste. Gender dispar­ities create significant divides, es­pecially affecting women in lower castes who face discrimination in various aspects of life, constrained by societal norms. It is essential to emphasise that women, like men, are human beings with equal rights to live without limitations imposed by others.

Women often experience sup­pression from family members, in­cluding fathers and brothers, per­petuating discriminatory practices. The key to overcoming gender in­equality lies in viewing women first as human beings, recogniz­ing their inherent rights to lead au­tonomous lives. Achieving gender equality necessitates treating both men and women equally, address­ing the pervasive issue of inequal­ity between the sexes.

Acknowledging women’s con­tributions to various sectors and their role in boosting the econo­my is crucial. Women have been active participants in shaping the progress of nations through their efforts and work. The path to true gender equality involves not only recognizing women as equals in domestic settings but also in the broader arenas of national deci­sion-making.

Ultimately, the goal is for men to perceive women as peers, not just within households but also in the highest echelons of national gov­ernance. Working towards this vi­sion will lead to a society where gender equality is not just a prin­ciple but a reality, fostering inclu­sivity and fairness for all.

GHULAM SHABIR KHOKHAR,

Larkana.