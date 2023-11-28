Farhan, Shahzaib win 1st Pakistan Padel Tennis Open Tournament

LAHORE-Farhan Mustafa and Shahzaib Aftab defeated Talal Shah and Fawad Faruq to win the first Pakistan Paddle Tennis Open Tournament title.

In the finals played on the glass court at Legends Arena, the duo of Farhan Mustafa and Shahzaib Aftab defeated their opponents by a margin of 6-2 in the first set and 6-3 in the second set after an interesting match. In the 3rd position match, Nameer Shamsi and Hassan Vaqar won against Umer Mahmood and Ahmed Saigal 6-2, 6-3.

Total 48 teams participated in the seven-day event organized under the auspices of Legends Arena and supported by Combaxx Sports and Delta Power. The teams were divided into 16 groups. It should be noted that the game of padel tennis is a combination of squash and tennis and is an interesting game in which physical fitness and mental awareness are very important.

The game of padel tennis was started in Mexico in 1969. Around 25 million players from 90 countries are playing this game with great enthusiasm. Padel tennis is played on a glass court of 10x20 meters size.

Former world squash champion Jahangir Khan was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the tournament. On this occasion, Combaxx Sports CEO Omar Saeed, MD Delta Power Nadeem Ahmad, POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem, Combaxx GM Zubair Macha and Legends Arena Director Yousuf Ghaznavi were also present.

Jahangir Khan said that the interest of players of all ages in padel tennis is welcoming and the organizers have taken an important step by organizing the 1st Pakistan Padel Tennis Open Tournament, which will help popularize this sport in Pakistan in future. This initiative will prove to be very helpful in the promotion of this game and in grooming the players for international-level competitions.

In the end, chief guest Jahangir Khan, along with Omar Saeed and Nadeem Ahmad, presented the winning trophy and Rs 100,000 cash award to winners Farhan Mustafa and Shahzaib Aftab, while Talal Shah and Fawad Faruq were awarded the runners-up trophy and Rs 60,000. Nameer Shamsi and Hassan Vaqar were given a cash prize of Rs 25,000.