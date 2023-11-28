Govt to launch national program on hepatitis, diabetes

ISLAMABAD - The inter-ministerial meeting chaired by caretaker Fed­eral Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Monday decided to launch National Diabetes, Hepatitis and Na­tional Health Support Pro­grams. The meeting was attended by all provincial ministers and their repre­sentatives. It took major de­cisions with consequences taking up ten point major reform agenda for the trans­formation of the health sec­tor in the country. It was decided to launch National Diabetes Program costing Rs. 6.8 billion in view of the high prevalence of this non-communicable diseases in the country. The program will have a major impact on arresting the high incidence of the disease in Pakistan. Free screening and diag­nosis facilities will be pro­vided to the patients under this landmark initiative. It was also agreed to launch National Hepatitis Program at the cost of Rs. 34.5 billion under which free screening, diagnoses and treatment facilities will be provided across the country.