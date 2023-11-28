Health harmony

I’m writing to express concern about Pakistan’s current situation amidst the ongoing Congo Virus pandemic. While the global impact is evident, witnessing Pakistan’s growing challenges is disheartening. In recent months, Pakistan encountered obstacles in controlling the virus and providing healthcare. Addressing these concerns is crucial for citizens’ well-being and healthcare stability.
Unequal vaccine distribution is a pressing issue. Despite progress, urban areas have better coverage than rural regions. Precautions include wearing protective gear, avoiding contact with infected individuals, and healthcare workers using proper infection control measures.
Strain on healthcare facilities and personnel is a major concern. Workers, under challenging conditions, require support to maintain healthcare integrity.
I urge immediate action from the government and policymakers. Priorities should include equitable vaccine distribution, intensified awareness campaigns, and adequate resources for healthcare facilities in battling the Congo Virus.
As a nation, we must unite to combat this pandemic effectively, prioritising citizens’ health regardless of location or socioeconomic status. Collective effort and responsible governance are essential to overcome Congovirus challenges and protect our people’s well-being.
FATIMA KHALID,
Karachi.