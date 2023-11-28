Health harmony

I’m writing to express concern about Pakistan’s current situa­tion amidst the ongoing Congo Vi­rus pandemic. While the global impact is evident, witnessing Pak­istan’s growing challenges is dis­heartening. In recent months, Pak­istan encountered obstacles in controlling the virus and providing healthcare. Addressing these con­cerns is crucial for citizens’ well-being and healthcare stability.

Unequal vaccine distribution is a pressing issue. Despite progress, urban areas have better coverage than rural regions. Precautions include wearing protective gear, avoiding contact with infected in­dividuals, and healthcare work­ers using proper infection control measures.

Strain on healthcare facilities and personnel is a major concern. Workers, under challenging condi­tions, require support to maintain healthcare integrity.

I urge immediate action from the government and policymakers. Priorities should include equitable vaccine distribution, intensified awareness campaigns, and ade­quate resources for healthcare fa­cilities in battling the Congo Virus.

As a nation, we must unite to combat this pandemic effective­ly, prioritising citizens’ health regardless of location or socio­economic status. Collective ef­fort and responsible governance are essential to overcome Congo­virus challenges and protect our people’s well-being.

FATIMA KHALID,

Karachi.