Holly Willoughby faces ‘tough time’ following ‘This Morning’ exit

LONDON-Holly Willoughby is reportedly struggling to live a normal life following her shocking exit from the renowned TV show, This Morning. As per OK! magazine, the former host’s friend Leigh Francis expressed his serious concerns about the wellbeing of Willoughby. He said, “I don’t think she’s in a good place. She’s having a tough time.” Francis, who worked with the English author in Celebrity Juice, shared that he is trying to cheer her up by recalling good old times.
Moreover, an insider shared with the publication that, “Holly’s taken a huge knock.” The source added, “She was the golden girl of ITV, but she’s had a horrible drop. She’s at rock bottom at the minute.” The magazine reported that Willoughby was not in a good position at the moment as she struggled with people judging her. Earlier in October, Willoughby announced that she ‘will not be returning’ to the show after receiving serious death threats. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she said it was an “honour to just be part of its story” over the last 14 years. She added, “Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

