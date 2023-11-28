ICCPO speeds up welfare initiatives at Police Community Centre

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, conducted an inspection at the Police Community Center, constructed in compliance with international standards, within the Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad on Monday. Accompanying him were the Capital Police Officer Headquarters and SSP Headquarters.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed an acceleration in the decoration and furnishing of the Police Community Center during his visit. He stressed the welfare initiatives aimed at benefiting officers, officials, and their families within the Islamabad Capital Police. The construction of the Center, he emphasized, aimed to cater not only to the police force but also to their families in the future. Highlighting the welfare measures, he pointed out various ongoing projects aimed at providing maximum relief for police personnel across all sectors. He emphasized that these efforts would not just boost the morale of the force but also improve the well-being of their families.

“Further steps for the welfare of police personnel and their families are actively being pursued,” added ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, aiming to provide additional facilities and effectively address their concerns. He reiterated that ensuring maximum facilities for police personnel and resolving their issues remain top priorities in their endeavours.