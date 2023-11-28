ICP apprehend 22 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Capital Police captured 22 individuals, including three professional beggars, across the city within 24 hours, seizing drugs, weapons, and valuables, as reported by a public relations officer on Monday. The intensified crackdown, under the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, aims to eradicate crime from the city.

Aabpara police arrested Waseem Masih, confiscating 15 litres of liquor. Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed was apprehended by the Secretariat police with 550 grams of hashish. Imran Masih, captured by the Karachi Company police, was found in possession of 10 litres of alcohol. Sumbal police detained Prince Abid and Ahmed Kamran, recovering 1060 grams of hashish, while Golra police arrested Asad Khan with 569 grams of heroin. Nasir Mehmood was apprehended by the Sabzi Mandi Police with stolen valuables and a dagger.

Other arrests included Abdul Basit by the Noon police for illegal gas cylinder refilling, Shakeel Ahmed by Kirpa police with 1120 grams of heroin, Anees Khurshid by Sihala police with a 30-bore pistol, Ali Raza by Humak police with a similar weapon, and Waqar and Jahangir by Lohi Bher police with 1038 grams of heroin. Bhara Kahu police detained Kamran Khan, Hamad, and Aqib, confiscating three 30-bore pistols, while Shahzad Town police arrested Mblaq Ul Haq and Muhammad Rizwan with a 223-bore rifle and a 30-bore pistol.

Cases have been registered against all the arrested individuals, and investigations are ongoing. Additionally, three professional beggars were apprehended during the crackdown, and cases have been filed against them under the Beggar Act.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the priority of citizen safety and security, affirming zero tolerance for negligence in this regard. Furthermore, the Islamabad Capital Police arrested 10 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes within the past 24 hours, aligning with Dr Khan’s special directives to senior police officials to ensure the arrest of such individuals.

Dr Khan reaffirmed the commitment of the Islamabad Capital Police to eliminate crime and assured strict action against those involved in illegal activities, emphasizing the safety of citizens’ lives and property as the foremost priority.