IMF’s Climate Call

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recent call for enhanced transparency in Pakistan’s budgetary considerations for climate adaptation is timely and crucial, coinciding with the nation’s active pursuit of international support at COP28 in Dubai. As caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar leads Pakistan’s representation, transparency emerges as a cornerstone for effective policy-making and attracting climate-related financing.

The IMF’s recommendation to make the FY 2024-25 budget a turning point for climate adaptation planning underscores the imperative to integrate climate considerations into financial decisions. Seeking transparency on climate-related actions with budgetary implications aligns with the global recognition of the need to harmonise financial decisions with climate goals. This emphasis reflects an acknowledgment that fiscal sustainability analysis under diverse climate change scenarios is vital for informed decision-making.

Despite capacity constraints, the urgent call to train staff for climate initiatives underscores the necessity of investing in the nation’s ability to navigate climate challenges. Strengthening the capacity of relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Climate Change, Planning Commission, and Climate Change Authority, aligns with broader goals such as achieving National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) and National Determined Contributions (NDC) targets.

The IMF’s recommendation to publish climate-related spending for FY 2023-24, coupled with advancing green budgeting, signifies a commitment to transparency and accountability. Extending the green tracking system to all provinces, supported by the controller general of accounts, emphasises the need for a comprehensive and inclusive approach.

As part of the ongoing $3 billion standby arrangement, fulfilling the structural benchmark regarding climate public investment plans is crucial for meeting international commitments. Strengthening the appraisal process for investments and projects, including specific guidance on climate factors, ensures comparability and alignment with climate targets. The IMF’s holistic advice to adapt the entire budget formulation and approval process to climate change requirements signifies a forward-looking approach. Integrating summary information in budget papers, specifying the number and value of climate-related projects, and considering major current issues like flood recovery and projects of public interest ensures a comprehensive alignment with climate-conscious financial decisions.

The IMF’s call for enhanced transparency in Pakistan’s budgetary considerations for climate adaptation, amidst the nation’s active engagement at COP28, is pivotal for shaping a sustainable future. As Pakistan seeks international support, a commitment to transparency and climate-conscious financial decisions will play a crucial role in navigating the global shift towards sustainable practices.