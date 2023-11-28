Tuesday, November 28, 2023
In shadows of social media gaze: Father arrested over killing of daughter

Police says raids ongoing to arrest remaining accused involved in jirga that ordered woman’s killing after she apeared in a video on social media

Our Staff Reporter
November 28, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  A man was apprehended by the police in Kolai-Palas district on Monday for allegedly causing the recent death of his daughter, whose video with a boy had circulated widely on social media, area’s police officer Masood Khan con­firmed.

According to DSP Masood Khan, on­going raids are taking place in the re­mote and mountainous Barsharyal village in the district, where the girl was purportedly killed based on a de­cree issued by the jirga. This came in response to a video that had gone vi­ral on social media, depicting two lo­cal girls with boys.

One of the two boys seen with the deceased girl in the video has been taken into protective custody by the police. The DSP mentioned that the girl, who had been sent home by the local court, was married to a local boy Sunday night.

The police sought assistance from the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cy­ber Crime Department to apprehend individuals responsible for uploading the videos and photos on social media using fake accounts.

The First Information Report (FIR) for the incident was filed by the po­lice as none of the family members of the deceased girl came forward for the registration of the murder case, purportedly carried out on the order of the Jirga.

Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah took notice of the alleged killing of the girl based on the reported decree by a local jirga. He directed the addi­tional chief secretary for Home De­partment to initiate an immediate in­quiry into the incident and submit a detailed report. 

The Chief Minister also instructed the provincial police chief to take nec­essary steps to apprehend all individu­als involved in the incident.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-28/Lahore/epaper-1701094074-000.jpg

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

