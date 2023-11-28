Israel-Hamas truce extended by two days

DOHA/GAZA/TEL AVIV - Qatar Monday announced that an agreement had been reached to extend the truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional two days. Qatar’s foreign ministry made the announcement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The announcement comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call with the prime minister of Qatar Monday, according to a source familiar. Egypt had said earlier that there were ongoing efforts to extend the pause by two days. Hamas said it agreed with Qatar and Egypt to extend the truce for an additional two days “under the same conditions reached before.” Hamas said it received a list of Palestinian prisoners that are set to be released on Monday from Israeli detention facilities. The list includes three female prisoners and 30 teenage males. 117 women and children have so far been released from Israeli prisons: 39 on Friday, 39 on Saturday and 39 on Sunday. The two-day extension of the truce between Israel and Hamas will not go into effect until the hostages set to be released on Monday are freed, according to Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israel’s prime minister. Regev confirmed that a truce extension had been reached and under the agreement, Hamas would release 10 hostages each day. “For every 10 hostages released, we’re willing to give an extension of another day, and if Hamas will release Israeli hostages as agreed we will extend — that’s the bottom line,” Regev said. Regev said he believes the hostages released over the next two days would be women and children. The White House said administration officials “certainly hope” additional Americans will be among those hostages released on Monday by Hamas. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said officials were going to be “watching closely to see if any Americans are in that group” of hostages set to be released on Monday. He also said that they welcomed the announcement from Qatar that the humanitarian pause will be extended through Thursday morning Israel time. He said because of the extension, “Hamas has committed to releasing another 20 women and children over the next two days.” The White House also said they “hope to see” the pause extended further.When asked if the president has received any reassurances from his counterparts that Americans will be among the hostages released on Monday, Kirby reiterated that the administration hopes they will be released today but that the White House will not know for sure until they are released and cross the border into Israel.Kirby said that he was not aware of any additional “hold-ups” for the freeing of more hostages and noted that the “sticking point” today was whether two mothers would be released with their children. He said so far it looks like they will be able to. Kirby added that the White House does not have any information on the condition of the American hostages still being held and that the administration “won’t breathe a sigh of relief until we know we’ve got today’s hostages out.”