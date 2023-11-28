KP-EZDMC takes notice of non-performing plots in two zones

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) issued notices to the leaseholders/allottees of 45 plots in Nowshera and Mohmand Economic Zones and has directed them to clear outstanding arrears and start construction work on the plots within a period of two others, said an official of the company here on Monday.
In case the leaseholders and allottees failed in clearance of the arrears and starting construction work, their leasehold and allotment rights would be cancelled.
The highest number of such identified 36 leaseholders/allottees have plots in Nowshera Economic Zones while the remaining 19 are in Mohmand Economic Zone.
In this connection, notices to the leaseholders/allottees have already been dispatched as rules, laws and policies of the Economic Zones Development Company. However, no suitable response is received from such leaseholders and allottees.
Meanwhile, the company has invited sealed bids from individuals, builders, firms or companies for the lease of commercial plots at Gadoon & Nowshera Economic Zones for shop/plaza/filling stations and other commercial activities.
The initial lease would be for a period of 30 years, renewable as per the prevailing rules of KP-EZDMC.
According to the schedule Plot No 2-B, size 8 kanal (1 acre) is located at Gadoon Economic Zone, whose reserve price is Rs40 million.