KP-EZDMC takes notice of non-performing plots in two zones

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Economic Zones Devel­opment and Management Compa­ny (KP-EZDMC) issued notices to the leaseholders/allottees of 45 plots in Nowshera and Mohmand Economic Zones and has direct­ed them to clear outstanding ar­rears and start construction work on the plots within a period of two others, said an official of the com­pany here on Monday.

In case the leaseholders and al­lottees failed in clearance of the arrears and starting construction work, their leasehold and allot­ment rights would be cancelled.

The highest number of such identified 36 leaseholders/al­lottees have plots in Nowshera Economic Zones while the re­maining 19 are in Mohmand Eco­nomic Zone.

In this connection, notices to the leaseholders/allottees have already been dispatched as rules, laws and policies of the Econom­ic Zones Development Company. However, no suitable response is received from such leaseholders and allottees.

Meanwhile, the company has invited sealed bids from indi­viduals, builders, firms or com­panies for the lease of commer­cial plots at Gadoon & Nowshera Economic Zones for shop/plaza/filling stations and other com­mercial activities.

The initial lease would be for a period of 30 years, renewa­ble as per the prevailing rules of KP-EZDMC.

According to the schedule Plot No 2-B, size 8 kanal (1 acre) is located at Gadoon Econom­ic Zone, whose reserve price is Rs40 million.