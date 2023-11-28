Light rain, snowfall turn weather chilly in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD - Following light rain and snowfall in the hilly areas of Hazara division on Mon­day, the entire region is in the grip of a cold wave, with significant­ly lower temperatures reported. Abbottabad experienced a critical drop in mercury, reaching one de­gree celsius.

The upper parts of the Haz­ara division are currently facing a cold wave, with temperatures de­creasing to -2 degrees. The Naran to Babusar Top- Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road has been closed to all vehicular traffic due to snowfall.

In Kaghan and adjoining areas, electricity is not available due to the snowfall, and efforts to restore the electricity transmission line have been hindered by the severe weather conditions.

The extreme weather has heightened the difficulties for the residents, and in Abbottabad and Mansehra cities, gas pressure has also decreased.

According to the meteorologi­cal department, another wester­ly weather system is expected to enter Hazara division from Tues­day night, persisting till Thurs­day. The region is forecast to re­ceive more snowfall and rains during this period.