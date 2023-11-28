Margot Robbie hopes Barbie paves way for original female lead projects

LONDON-Margot Robbie is hoping that Barbie’s success would open doors for more original projects, especially those led by women. With the movie having grossed over $1.4 billion globally, she stressed that a victory doesn’t necessarily have to manifest in sequels, prequels, or remakes, but the potential for never-seen-before stories should be picked up with significant budgets being allocated to support them. The actress explained, “It’s really important that Barbie did well… As much as it is nice, it’s also really important that it does well so people can also in future have big, original ideas and be given the budget to execute them properly.” These lines come from her recent interview at Variety’s Power of Women Gala where she crushed hopes of the film’s sequel, confirming that the 2023 blockbuster was designed as a standalone project. Providing insight into the dedication for making such a unique movie, she added that director and screenwriter Greta Gerwig has put everything into it, so a sequel is plainly unimaginable at this moment. “We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something,” she mentions when revealing that their team’s intention was never to create a trilogy.