Media urged to spotlighta flood suffering at COP-28

ISLAMABAD - Experts are urging national media to highlight the plight of flood-affected communities during the upcoming International Climate Conference (COP-28) in Dubai from November 30th to December 12th, 2023. This call was made during an online training session organized by Resilient Future International, where Aftab Alam Khan emphasized the crucial role media plays in raising awareness.

Khan, the lead trainer, emphasized the challenge faced by journalists from poorer countries, unable to attend COP-28 due to financial constraints. He called for support from media houses and donors to facilitate the participation of Pakistani journalists in such critical climate conferences.

Three key roles for national media during COP-28 were outlined by Khan: reminding the world of the ongoing suffering of flood-affected people, supporting demands for a Loss and Damage Fund and substantial greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions, and keeping the public informed about conference proceedings.

Khan highlighted the irony of COP-28 being scheduled in Dubai while climate injustice persisted in Pakistan’s flood-affected communities. He underscored the unique opportunity for Pakistani media to shed light on climate victims’ hardships and potentially influence meaningful agreements, similar to Pakistan’s role in bringing the Loss and Damage Fund to the negotiation table during COP-27.

The urgent need to address the continuous rise in GHG emissions from fossil fuels was stressed by Khan, referencing the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s 2018 report. He urged top-emitting countries, whose current plans would result in a 10.6% increase in GHG emissions, to commit to drastic reductions during COP-28.

Chairing the session, Dr. Shafqat Munir highlighted the importance of journalists monitoring preparatory work leading up to COP-28, particularly the deliberations of the Transitional Committee on Loss and Damage Fund.

He emphasized the significance of resource documents for journalists, including the Nationally Determined Contributions and the National Adaptation Plan.