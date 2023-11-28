Medical student killing: Court grants interim bail to primary suspect

LAHORE - A sessions court on Monday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Abdul Rehman, the primary suspect in the case involving the killing of a female medical student. The court directed the suspect to cooper­ate with investigations and asked the police to provide the case re­cord by November 28. Additional District and Sessions Judge Allah Ditta heard the pre-arrest bail plea filed by the suspect. The incident occurred on November 4, when armed assailants injured Tazin Khan, a medical student, who later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. Initially, the Chuhng Police filed charges of attempted murder against the attackers.