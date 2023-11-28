Tuesday, November 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Meeting reviews funding status for AIP projects in merged areas

Our Staff Reporter
November 28, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minis­ter for Merged Tribal Districts’ Affairs, Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Dr Aamer Abdullah, chaired a meeting in Peshawar on Monday to review funding status for ongoing proj­ects under the Accelerated Implemen­tation Programme (AIP) in merged tribal districts. 

During the meeting, discussions cen­tred on the allocation of funds for on­going development projects across various departments, including com­munications and work, irrigation, ag­riculture, livestock fisheries, forestry and environment, food, primary and secondary and higher education, pub­lic health engineering, sports and youth affairs, and the Board of Revenue. 

The meeting involved a comprehen­sive review of each project’s status and the necessary funds essential for their timely completion. 

Polls becoming PPP vs PML-N blocs’ affair

Secretary Communication and Works Idris Khan Marwat, Secretary Live­stock and Fisheries Dr Israr, Secretary Food Zarif ul-Maani, Special Secretar­ies from the Interior and Tribal Af­fairs Department Muhammad Zubair and Environment Department Khuda Bakhsh, and Director General Sustaina­ble Development Unit (SDU) Adil Saeed Safi, along with other planning and re­lated officers, attended the meeting. 

The minister emphasised prioritising projects nearing completion to ensure swift realisation of benefits for the lo­cal populace. Addressing specific con­cerns, the minister instructed comple­tion of the biometric system required for parents to receive funds related to the government’s scholarship pro­gramme by December 30. 

Furthermore, he directed inclusion of salaries for teaching staff in commu­nity schools within funding priorities and stressed initiation of a double-shift programme in areas with urgent needs. The sports department received direc­tives to organise sports activities local­ly within the merged districts, with a commitment to try for the provision of necessary funds for their improvement.

Smog/fog likely in plain areas of Punjab: PMD

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-28/Lahore/epaper-1701094074-000.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023