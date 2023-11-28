Meeting reviews funding status for AIP projects in merged areas

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Merged Tribal Districts’ Affairs, Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Dr Aamer Abdullah, chaired a meeting in Peshawar on Monday to review funding status for ongoing projects under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) in merged tribal districts.
During the meeting, discussions centred on the allocation of funds for ongoing development projects across various departments, including communications and work, irrigation, agriculture, livestock fisheries, forestry and environment, food, primary and secondary and higher education, public health engineering, sports and youth affairs, and the Board of Revenue.
The meeting involved a comprehensive review of each project’s status and the necessary funds essential for their timely completion.
Secretary Communication and Works Idris Khan Marwat, Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Dr Israr, Secretary Food Zarif ul-Maani, Special Secretaries from the Interior and Tribal Affairs Department Muhammad Zubair and Environment Department Khuda Bakhsh, and Director General Sustainable Development Unit (SDU) Adil Saeed Safi, along with other planning and related officers, attended the meeting.
The minister emphasised prioritising projects nearing completion to ensure swift realisation of benefits for the local populace. Addressing specific concerns, the minister instructed completion of the biometric system required for parents to receive funds related to the government’s scholarship programme by December 30.
Furthermore, he directed inclusion of salaries for teaching staff in community schools within funding priorities and stressed initiation of a double-shift programme in areas with urgent needs. The sports department received directives to organise sports activities locally within the merged districts, with a commitment to try for the provision of necessary funds for their improvement.