Meeting reviews funding status for AIP projects in merged areas

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minis­ter for Merged Tribal Districts’ Affairs, Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Dr Aamer Abdullah, chaired a meeting in Peshawar on Monday to review funding status for ongoing proj­ects under the Accelerated Implemen­tation Programme (AIP) in merged tribal districts.

During the meeting, discussions cen­tred on the allocation of funds for on­going development projects across various departments, including com­munications and work, irrigation, ag­riculture, livestock fisheries, forestry and environment, food, primary and secondary and higher education, pub­lic health engineering, sports and youth affairs, and the Board of Revenue.

The meeting involved a comprehen­sive review of each project’s status and the necessary funds essential for their timely completion.

Secretary Communication and Works Idris Khan Marwat, Secretary Live­stock and Fisheries Dr Israr, Secretary Food Zarif ul-Maani, Special Secretar­ies from the Interior and Tribal Af­fairs Department Muhammad Zubair and Environment Department Khuda Bakhsh, and Director General Sustaina­ble Development Unit (SDU) Adil Saeed Safi, along with other planning and re­lated officers, attended the meeting.

The minister emphasised prioritising projects nearing completion to ensure swift realisation of benefits for the lo­cal populace. Addressing specific con­cerns, the minister instructed comple­tion of the biometric system required for parents to receive funds related to the government’s scholarship pro­gramme by December 30.

Furthermore, he directed inclusion of salaries for teaching staff in commu­nity schools within funding priorities and stressed initiation of a double-shift programme in areas with urgent needs. The sports department received direc­tives to organise sports activities local­ly within the merged districts, with a commitment to try for the provision of necessary funds for their improvement.