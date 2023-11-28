Meeting reviews progress on ongoing projects initiated under AIP

PESHAWAR - A progress review meeting on release of required funds needed for ongoing development schemes initiated under Accelerated Implementation Pro­gramme (AIP) in the newly merged districts of the erstwhile Fata for the period of next four months was held here under the chairmanship of Caretak­er Minister for Tribal Affairs, Dr Aamir Abdullah here on Monday.

The meeting reviewed in detail funds required for various ongoing development schemes in Communications and Works (C&W) Irrigation, Agriculture, Livestock Fisheries, Forestry and Environment, Food, Elementary and Secondary and Higher Education, Public Health Engineering (PHE) Sports & Youth Affairs and the Board of Rev­enue for the period from November 2023 to Feb­ruary 2024 in detail.

Besides, Secretary Communications and Works, Idrees Khan Marwat, Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Dr Muhammad Israr, Secretary Food Zarif Al Maani and Special Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs Department Muhammad Zubair, Secretary Environment, Khuda Bakhsh and Di­rector General (DG) Sustainable Development Unit (SDU), Planning and Development Depart­ment Adil Saeed Safi, other concerned authori­ties also attended the meeting.

The caretaker minister directed that all those projects which are near completion should be completed on a priority basis to pass on their ben­efits to the people. He, on this occasion, also direct­ed the completion of the needed biometric system in connection with a scholarship programme for the promotion of literacy in the merged district by the end of next month.

He also directed the inclusion of the release of salaries to the teaching staff of community schools in the merged districts in the priorities. He urged the initiation of a double shift programme on a need basis and holding of sports activities at local levels, saying efforts would be made for the provi­sion of required funds in this regard.

The caretaker minister directed the completion of the first phase of the comprehensive tube-wells scheme at Shalman (Landi Kotal) before Janu­ary 15 and also sought details of the completed drinking water schemes.