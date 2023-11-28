Ministers attend central event of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Information Min­ister Amir Mir and Auqaf Minister Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir participat­ed in the central event commemo­rating the 554th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the revered spiritual leader of the Sikh commu­nity, held at Gurudwara Janam Ast­han Nankana Sahib. The ministers engaged with thousands of Sikh pil­grims hailing from across the globe, including the UK, Australia, USA, Canada, and India, said a press re­lease issued here on Monday.

Minister Amir Mir meticulously inspected the arrangements at Gurudwara Janamasthan, focusing on cleanliness, security, and over­all logistics. Both caretaker min­isters actively participated in the Nagarkirtan procession and other festivities. Expressing a warm wel­come to pilgrims from around the world at Nankana Sahib, Minister Amir Mir extended congratulations on Baba Guru Nanak Dev’s birthday. He emphasized that Pakistan is a bouquet of diverse religions, where Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, Christians, and Parsis bloom as its vibrant flowers. Amir Mir highlighted the beauty of religious diversity in the country and underscored that fol­lowers of all faiths enjoy absolute freedom in Pakistan.

“The provision of essential facili­ties to both local and international pilgrims ranks as the top prior­ity for the Punjab government,” he stated. He urged the continuation of Baba Guru Nanak’s message of peace, love, harmony, and goodness.

Acknowledging the freedom granted to the Sikh community to visit Babaji’s birthplace in Pakistan at their convenience, Amir Mir en­couraged global pilgrims to carry back cherished memories of sin­cere hospitality, inspiring them to return for future pilgrimages.

Caretaker Auqaf Minister Barris­ter Azfar Ali Nasir expressed confi­dence that participants in Babaji’s birthday celebrations would forev­er treasure the genuine hospitality and warmth extended by Pakistan. He emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to pro­viding comprehensive facilities, ensuring that the religious rites of Sikh pilgrims are conducted seam­lessly. Nasir envisioned a lasting impression of Pakistan’s hospital­ity resonating with the pilgrims, fostering a deep connection that beckons them to return for future religious observances.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Sikh community on the auspicious occasion of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary.

The chief minister acknowl­edged Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji as a beacon of love, peace, and brotherhood, emphasizing the profound impact of Guru Nanak’s teachings on spreading messages of love, equality, and compassion to humanity. Guru Nanak Dev Ji, according to Naqvi, stands as an exemplar of religious tolerance and interfaith harmony. Welcom­ing over 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from around the world to Punjab for the celebrations, Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi highlighted the govern­ment’s dedicated efforts in ensur­ing the best arrangements for the convenience of Sikh pilgrims. He said special emphasis has been placed on the maintenance, reno­vation, and security of Sikh com­munity Gurdwaras.