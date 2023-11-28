Moeen Ali confident of claiming AD T10 title 

LAHORE - England’s star all-rounder and captain of Morrisville Samp Army Moeen Ali is confident of winning the Abu Dhabi (AD) T10 title, getting underway from Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. A total of eight outfits will feature in the prestigious event. “We had missed out on the last occasion. We came agonizingly close to winning the title but missed it by a whisker. We are confident of putting up a better performance this time around to emerge victorious,” Moeen said in a statement. “We have a very strong squad. There are hard-hitting batsmen, ferocious pacers and wily spinners. It is the well-balanced squad. I think we stand a great chance of winning the title,” added the England all-rounder, who came out of retirement earlier this year to play in the Ashes against Australia.