Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Moeen Ali confident of claiming AD T10 title 

STAFF REPORT
November 28, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - England’s star all-rounder and captain of Morrisville Samp Army Moeen Ali is con­fident of winning the Abu Dhabi (AD) T10 title, getting underway from Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. A total of eight outfits will feature in the prestigious event. “We had missed out on the last occa­sion. We came agonizingly close to winning the title but missed it by a whisker. We are confident of putting up a better performance this time around to emerge victori­ous,” Moeen said in a state­ment. “We have a very strong squad. There are hard-hitting batsmen, ferocious pacers and wily spinners. It is the well-balanced squad. I think we stand a great chance of winning the title,” added the England all-rounder, who came out of retirement ear­lier this year to play in the Ashes against Australia. 

