Moot on paediatric urological disorders to open at SIUT tomorrow

PESHAWAR - Issues con­cerning the paediatric urological disorders, a vital field in surgical sciences, will be discussed in great depth at a major international congress which begins in the Ka­rach on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

The SIUT (Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation) will be hosting the 23rd chapter of the Asia Pacific Association of Paediat­ric Urologists, popularly known as APAPU, says a press release here.

Over three hundred delegates from within Pakistan and 19 for­eign countries are attending and they hail from New Zealand, Asia Pacific, the Sub-Continent, the Middle East, and Europe, besides from all over the host country, in­cluding many who were initially trained at SIUT.

This congress will take part in two separate sessions. The first session will consist of two days of live surgical demonstration from three separate operating theatres.

The range of new surgical pro­cedures which will be demon­strated underlines the advances that are being made in every area of paediatric urology and which are being introduced into Paki­stan at SIUT. The second part is two days of scientific presenta­tions and debate.

SIUT happens to be the coun­try’s first medical institution that initiated a specialised paedi­atric urological department and started a training programme for surgeons from other areas of Pa­kistan.