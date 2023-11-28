Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Motorbike stolen from court’s premises

STAFF REPORT
November 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - A Naib Qasid of a law court and his cousin have been booked in an FIR for the alleged theft of a motorbike from the premises of District and Sessions Court Hyderabad. According to the FIR, registered on the complaint of a LLB student Syed Nooruddin Shah Rashdi at Cantt police station, the bike was parked in the court’s parking lot on November 23. He claimed that when he returned to take his bike bearing registration number HNE-5582, it was missing. He added that later they found out from the CCTV footage that two men, later identified as the court’s employee Amaan Ghailu and his cousin Arif Hussain Ghailu had allegedly stolen his bike.

