Multi-state counter-terrorism exercise concludes

ISLAMABAD - The two weeks long multinational counter-terrorism exercise Fajar Al Sharq-V was conducted at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Pabbi, with participation of Special Forces contingents from the brotherly countries. Exercise Fajar Al Sharq-V is a multinational joint exercise in Counter-Terrorism domain among the Special Forces of Pakistan, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait, according to the ISPR. The exercise is aimed at nurturing of joint employment and interoperability besides, harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the brotherly countries.