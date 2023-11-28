Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Multi-state counter-terrorism exercise concludes

Staff Reporter
November 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   The two weeks long mul­tinational counter-terror­ism exercise Fajar Al Sharq-V was conducted at the Nation­al Counter-Terrorism Cen­tre, Pabbi, with participation of Special Forces contingents from the brotherly countries. Exercise Fajar Al Sharq-V is a multinational joint exer­cise in Counter-Terrorism do­main among the Special Forc­es of Pakistan, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait, according to the ISPR. The exercise is aimed at nurturing of joint employ­ment and interoperability be­sides, harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the brotherly countries.

Staff Reporter

