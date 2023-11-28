No Afghan allowed to support any candidate in next elections: MoI

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Monday cautioned the illegal and legal Afghan migrants to avoid sup­porting or providing funding to any candidate for political and electoral activities in Pakistan where­as violations would lead to deportation despite the latter’s legal status. According to the Ministry of Interior statement, Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan were cautioned that it was illegal to sup­port or provide funding to any candidate for politi­cal and electoral activities in Pakistan. “Any Afghan citizen involved in such activities will be deported regardless of his or her legal status in Pakistan.” It said that Pakistani masses were cautioned not to provide employment to illegal aliens or assist such individuals in obtaining employment.