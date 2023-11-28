Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Outcry outside jail over Imran’s controversial marriage

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 28, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-A protest outside Adiala Jail on Monday gathered a large number of citizens, voicing grievances against former premier Imran Khan for his alleged unIslamic marriage with Bushra Khan. The demonstrators turned violent, encircling a vehicle transporting the former First Lady as she was escorted back to Islamabad. The agitated protesters chanted slogans directed at Imran Khan and Bushra Khan. Surprisingly, the police and prison officials remained passive, refraining from taking legal action against the protestors despite the sensitive location.
Reportedly, Bushra Khan was leaving Adiala Jail’s Gate 5 after attending a hearing related to the £190 million scandal involving Imran Khan, conducted within the jail compound. Suddenly, over two dozen individuals began protesting against her and Imran Khan, denouncing their marriage as un-Islamic. 
They attempted to halt her vehicle, vociferating slogans before the vehicle managed to escape towards Islamabad, as seen in a viral video on social media.

