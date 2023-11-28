Pak women’s team preparing for New Zealand challenge 

CHRISTCHURCH - Pakistan women’s team arrived in Christchurch, New Zealand on Saturday and held their first training session at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln Uni­versity in Christchurch today. The 17-member squad cap­tained by Nida Dar, underwent a three-hour training session supervised by the coaching staff led by interim head coach Mauhtashim Rashid. Pakistan women’s team will feature in a three-match T20I series as well as three ODIs against New Zealand from 3 to 18 December. The ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022- 25, where the touring side has played 15 matches and earned 14 points. The series matches will be played in Dunedin, Queenstown and Christchurch. Before the commencement of the white-ball series, the Paki­stan women’s team will feature in two practice games against New Zealand XI. The 50-over match against New Zealand XI will take place today at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, while the T20 match against the same side will be staged on Thursday at the same venue.