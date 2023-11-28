Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Police apprehend man for misusing CM’s name, interfering in govt affairs

Our Staff Reporter
November 28, 2023
LAHORE   -  Lahore Police Monday apprehended Yasin, the accused who exploited the name of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and unlawfully meddled in government affairs. A case has been registered against Yasin at Gulberg police station and legal proceedings are underway. 

The police swiftly took Yasin into custody, ini­tiating necessary actions. It came to light that Yasin, using the Chief Minister’s name, exerted pressure on the police and falsely portrayed a young girl, who was driving, as a relative of the Chief Minister. He then threatened the police to release the girl. A video capturing Yasin’s at­tempt to coerce the police by invoking the Chief Minister’s name went viral. 

Responding promptly to the situation, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the in­cident and directed the police to take action against the misrepresentation and interference in government affairs. In line with these instruc­tions, the police successfully traced and appre­hended Yasin initiating further actions.

Our Staff Reporter

