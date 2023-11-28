Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Polio vaccination campaign begins in Mohmand

PESHAWAR   -   In an effort to eradicate po­lio, a comprehensive polio vaccination has started in Mohmand district to administer polio drops to around 181,000 children up to the age of five.

Deputy Commissioner Mohmand, Muhammad Ihtesham, DHO Mohmand, Dr Rafique Hayat, Deputy Commissioner Mohmand Muhammad Ihtesham Ela­hi, and DPO Mohmand Muhammad Ayyaz informed the media persons for the polio drive, 603 teams have been formed, consisting of polio workers who will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children.

The Deputy Commissioner has appealed to the public to cooperate with the polio teams. He said the government and the public, together, will elimi­nate this infectious virus. Parents are urged to ensure that their children, up to the age of five, receive polio drops during the campaign.

He said that stringent security measures have been taken during the campaign, including thorough checks on entry points, increased police mobile pa­trols, and full-proof security arrangements.

