Princess Diana’s iconic engagement blouse may fetch £150k in auction

LONDON-Princess Diana’s iconic pink silk chiffon blouse which she wore in 1981 for her engagement portraits will be up for grabs after it emerged that it will be auctioned in December. According to Julien’s Auctions of Beverly Hills, the auction will run from December 14 to 17. It is anticipated that the blouse will fetch around £150,000. For the unversed, the famous blouse was worn by Prince Harry and Prince William’s mother for the 1981 Vogue magazine in February, which was shot and photographed by Lord Snowdon. The late royal ended up taking the Emanuel blouse out for many other public appearances after her engagement. Snowdon’s work was displayed at the National Portrait Gallery from July 2007 to 2008 during the ‘Diana, Princess of Wales’ exhibit. About the portrait the museum wrote: “The publication of this portrait in Vogue magazine in February 1981 coincided with the official announcement of the engagement of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. “Commissioned by Vogue as part of a ‘Portrait Portfolio’ of young aristocratic women by the photographer Lord Snowdon, it was used by several magazines and newspapers when the engagement was announce