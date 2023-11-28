PRMI enhances local business for increased FDI

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiatives (PRMI), led by the Board of Investment (BOI), aims to revamp local businesses to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI).

Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Federal Secretary of BOI, highlighted PRMI’s role in uplifting productivity and exports for sustainable economic growth. PRMI focuses on streamlining regulations across federal, provincial, and district levels, aiming to simplify the business environment. Success will be measured by increased private sector and FDI while maintaining regulatory effectiveness. Rajput emphasized the critical role of a conducive business environment in attracting both domestic and foreign investment, aligning with global trends. Anticipating an upcoming World Bank Ease of Doing Business (EODB) report, Rajput anticipated an improved ranking for Pakistan, which could significantly boost foreign investment. Higher EODB rankings indicate better business regulations and stronger protections for businesses.

Rajput stressed PRMI’s principles: reducing business processes and costs, creating industrial clusters, and aligning policies for synergy.

He highlighted protective measures under the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022.

Acknowledging the value of dialogue, Rajput committed to considering business community recommendations for investment policies, budget decisions, and tax reforms. The BOI serves as a key facilitator for current and potential investors, domestic and foreign alike, emphasizing Pakistan’s open and liberal investment regime.

Additionally, BOI conducted Comprehensive Sector Studies in areas like Food Processing, Automotive, IT, Textiles, Logistics, Housing, and Construction, offering insights into investment opportunities.