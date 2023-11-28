PSX gains 725 points to close at 59,811

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 724.99 points, a positive change of 1.23 percent, closing at 59,811.34 points against 59,086.35 points the previous trading day. A total of 657,580,760 shares valuing Rs20.272 billion were traded during the day as compared to 658,424,782 shares valuing Rs22.015 billion the last day. Some 391 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 245 of them recorded gains and 121 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 25 remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 109,392,000 shares at Rs4.00 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 43,313,979 shares at Rs1.52 per share and Yousuf Weaving with 22,758,500 shares at Rs4.24 per share. Hoechst Pak Ltd witnessed a maximum increase of Rs88.11 per share price, closing at Rs1,263.00, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Ind with a Rs75.12 rise in its per share price to Rs1,076.72. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs117.50 per share closing at Rs8,450.00, followed by Rafhan Maize with a Rs91.97 decline to close at Rs10,390.38.