Tuesday, November 28, 2023
PU awards 10 PhD degrees

Our Staff Reporter
November 28, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Punjab University (PU) awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis. According to spokesperson for PU, Asmat Zahra D/o Muhammad Khan was awarded degree in the subject of Urdu, Iqra Khalil D/o Khalil Ahmed in the subject of Sociology, Shahbaz Muham­mad S/o Raj Muhammad in the subject of Applied Geology (Geophysics), Amir Ilyas S/o Muhammad Il­yas Bhatti in the subject of Communication Studies, Muhammad Tariq S/o Mansub Ali in the subject of Molecular Biology, Beenish Najam D/o Najamud Din Goreja in the subject of Applied Psychology, Saima Saeed D/o Abdul Ahad Saeed in the subject of Ap­plied Psychology, Javaid Iqbal S/o Bahramand Khan in the subject of Agricultural Sciences.

Our Staff Reporter

