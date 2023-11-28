Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Raiment 61 Polo Cup kicks off today 

November 28, 2023
LAHORE - The four-goal Raiment 61 Polo Cup 2023 is set to commence today (Tuesday) here at La­hore Polo Club grounds. La­hore Polo Club President, Ma­lik Azam Hayat Noon, shared insights into the tournament, revealing the participation of six top teams, strategically di­vided into two groups for this four-goal event. President Noon emphasized the Lahore Polo Club’s commitment to promoting polo, asserting, “The historic Lahore Polo Club is dedicated to show­casing the best polo matches, providing spectators with a captivating display of the sport.” In Pool A, teams Guard Group/Lotto Carpets, ZS, and Total Nutrition will com­pete, while Pool B features Remington/Newage, Dia­mond Paints, and Olympia. The action kicks off tomor­row (Tuesday) with Guard Group/Lotto Carpets facing ZS at 2:30 pm, followed by Remington/Newage compet­ing against Diamond Paints at 3:30 pm. The Wednesday’s lone match will see Total Nutrition in a showdown against Guard Group/Lotto Carpets. The tournament will continue throughout the week, building anticipation for the main final scheduled on Sunday, December 3. 

