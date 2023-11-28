RSLF Commander calls on COAS, CJCSC

ISLAMABAD - Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) at GHQ on Monday.
“During the meeting, both sides discussed various areas of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security, military training as well as regional situation and the ongoing conflict in Middle East,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in fighting the menace of terrorism and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made in bringing peace to the region.
COAS thanked the dignitary and said that, “Pakistan deeply values its strategic and brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia.”
Earlier on arrival at GHQ, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Abdullah Muhammad Al Mutair, Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Monday. During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security.