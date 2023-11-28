RSLF Commander calls on COAS, CJCSC

ISLAMABAD - Commander of the Roy­al Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) Lieutenant Gen­eral Fahd bin Abdul­lah Al-Mutair called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) at GHQ on Monday.

“During the meeting, both sides discussed various areas of mutual interest including coop­eration in the fields of defence, security, mili­tary training as well as regional situation and the ongoing conflict in Middle East,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in fighting the menace of terrorism and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made in bringing peace to the region.

COAS thanked the dignitary and said that, “Pakistan deeply values its strate­gic and brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia.”

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the vis­iting dignitary.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Abdullah Muhammad Al Mutair, Com­mander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Commit­tee (CJCSC) at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Monday. During the meet­ing, both sides deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral coop­eration including defence and security.