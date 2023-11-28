Tuesday, November 28, 2023
RTA sets fixed fare for local public transporters

November 28, 2023
Regional, Peshawar

ABBOTTABAD   -  After a com­prehensive meeting with key stakeholders, the Regional Trans­port Authority (RTA) on Monday fixed fares for Suzuki vehicles op­erating on local routes. 

The decision was reached in consultation with Secretary RTA Hazara division Athar Khan, SSP Traffic Arif Javed, Additional As­sistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan Khalil, representatives from the Suzuki Union, municipal offi­cials, Vice Chairman Hazara Qa­umi Mahaz, and journalists.

The fixed fare for Suzuki vehicles on local routes has been estab­lished at Rs3.5 per kilometre. Sec­retary RTA emphasised that any deviation from this prescribed fare would not be tolerated and strin­gent legal action would be taken against those found overcharging. 

He clarified that while the RTA focuses on determining the fare, the responsibility of enforcement and collection falls under the pur­view of the traffic police, district administration officers, and the RTA itself.

The Secretary further under­scored that Suzuki vehicles oper­ating without a valid route permit would not be allowed, and strin­gent legal measures, including the revocation of registration, would be taken against violators. The primary objective is to collective­ly alleviate public concerns, and measures will be taken to curb the illegal operation of vehicles.

