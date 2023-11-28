RTA sets fixed fare for local public transporters

ABBOTTABAD - After a comprehensive meeting with key stakeholders, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday fixed fares for Suzuki vehicles operating on local routes.
The decision was reached in consultation with Secretary RTA Hazara division Athar Khan, SSP Traffic Arif Javed, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan Khalil, representatives from the Suzuki Union, municipal officials, Vice Chairman Hazara Qaumi Mahaz, and journalists.
The fixed fare for Suzuki vehicles on local routes has been established at Rs3.5 per kilometre. Secretary RTA emphasised that any deviation from this prescribed fare would not be tolerated and stringent legal action would be taken against those found overcharging.
He clarified that while the RTA focuses on determining the fare, the responsibility of enforcement and collection falls under the purview of the traffic police, district administration officers, and the RTA itself.
The Secretary further underscored that Suzuki vehicles operating without a valid route permit would not be allowed, and stringent legal measures, including the revocation of registration, would be taken against violators. The primary objective is to collectively alleviate public concerns, and measures will be taken to curb the illegal operation of vehicles.