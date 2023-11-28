Rupee sheds 27 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed 27 paisa devaluation against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs285.64 against the previous day’s closing at Rs285.37. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs285.2 and Rs288.80, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.41 to close at Rs312.72 against the last day’s closing of Rs311.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.91; whereas an increase of Rs2.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.25 as compared to the last closing of Rs358.19. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 07 and 08 paisa to close at Rs77.77 and Rs76.16, respectively.