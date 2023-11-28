Seminar on ‘Palestine-Israel Dispute’ held

KARACHI-A seminar titled ‘Palestine-Israel Disspute’ was held here on Monday. The Seminar was organized by Rabita Forum International, a strategic think tank, a communique said.

While addressing the Seminar, Chairman of Rabita Forum International Nusrat Mirza said that attacks by Israel on October 7th appeared to be Nine-Eleven II. He said that Israel had carried out worst atrocities in Gaza.

Mirza said that Israel had already lost the war, no matter how Gaza war ended. He said that Israel did not want Iran to become a nuclear power.

Syed Samiullah, the Research officer of RFI said that the war, which started in the Middle East was not stopping despite the global efforts. He said that the resolutions presented in the United Nations regarding the ceasefire were vetoed at first and even after being approved by general Assembly, their significant results did not come out. Bushra Batool, another researcher of Rabita Forum International, said globally we see that there was a tension between countries in all regions.